Michael Bisping fires back at “little guy” Conor McGregor: “Even if you stood on your wallet I’d still be a bigger man than you”

Michael Bisping could only bite his tongue for so long after receiving multiple jabs from fellow former UFC champion Conor McGregor.

The brash former middleweight champion turned UFC commentator, Bisping (30-9 MMA), had recently shared his thoughts on the online feud between McGregor and Daniel Cormier. While sharing his opinion, ‘The Count’ insinuated that Conor would be ripped “limb from limb” in a real fight with ‘DC’.

Those comments appeared to enrage Conor McGregor, who promptly took to social media where he claimed he was making big commission from Michael Bisping’s previous UFC fights. ‘Notorious’ also went on to label ‘The Count’ as being a “nobody”.

“Bisping is a nobody on Sirius XM,” McGregor Tweeted. “Rushed back to competition after being dropped/strangled and then gets shotgun slept by Gastelum’s left hand. Devastating. Even though I collect commission on all his fights, I still said to the team to pull the Gast fight. I knew it was coming. But hey, 100k! 50k off the top of each fight. I used to say ‘yoink’ every time it hit the account.”

Then, after Bisping joked that McGregor’s legacy was disappearing faster than his tweets, the Irishman decided to throw more gas on the fire with the following photo and caption.

“The only legacy I give a f*ck about is the Legacy 5000 my mother flies around on.” – Conor captioned a photo of Mike boarding a commercial jet.

That post spawned Michael Bisping to respond to Conor McGregor directly where he shared the following rebuttal.

“Money doesn’t make you a man little guy. Besides, even if you stood on your wallet I’d still be a bigger man than you.” – Bisping replied to McGregor’s post.

