Cris Cyborg still hoping for cross-promotion rematch with Amanda Nunes

Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg is still hoping for a cross-promotion rematch with UFC champion Amanda Nunes.

Cyborg and Nunes met back at UFC 232 in December 2018. In a fight that lasted just 51 seconds, Nunes pulled off the upset when she knocked Cyborg out in the first round to hand the Brazilian her first loss in 13 years and win the women’s 145lbs title. The UFC attempted to book the rematch between Cyborg and Nunes but were not able to agree to terms. Cyborg was later released by the UFC after beating Felicia Spencer and has since become the 145lbs champ in Bellator, while Nunes is a two-division champion in the UFC.

Nunes and Cyborg are still the top two women’s featherweights in the world, so a rematch is something that fans understandably want to see. However, with Nunes in the UFC and Cyborg in Bellator now, it’s hard to see a rematch without co-promotion. While Bellator president Scott Coker has said he’s open to co-promotion, UFC president Dana White has almost always been against it. That isn’t stopping Cyborg from hoping it could still happen.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Cyborg says she still wants a cross-promotion fight with Nunes.

“She’s going to fight her next one against Megan Anderson, probably she gonna be training. I know everybody wants to see this fight. Let’s make this fight happen. I don’t have the opportunity for the rematch before. But in the future it’s something I’d like to do,” Cyborg said.

“The best promoter is the best fights the fans would like to watch. Let’s wait and see what’s going to happen. We’re open for that. Scott Coker said we’re wide open for that. It’s just the other side that has to agree.”

Cyborg takes on Arlene Blencowe in the main event of Bellator 249 on Thursday. The MMA legend defeated Julia Budd in her Bellator debut to win the promotion’s 145lbs belt. As for Nunes, she is next set to take on the aforementioned Anderson at UFC 256 in December. Should both Cyborg and Nunes win their fights, the call for a rematch will be high. But as much as Cyborg may want it, it will all come down to if White agrees to it. Right now, White isn’t interested in any cross-promotion. But perhaps the fans could sway him.

