Conor McGregor reacts to UFC 264 being sold out

UFC superstar Conor McGregor shared his reaction to UFC 264, which goes down this July in Las Vegas, being completely sold out.

McGregor meets his rival Dustin Poirier for the third time on July 10 when he meets him in the main event of UFC 264. The two lightweights have previously met twice in the Octagon. The first meeting took place at UFC 178 in September 2014, with McGregor winning that fight via first-round TKO. Seven years later and they met again at UFC 257 in January 2021, with Poirier returning the favor with a second-round knockout of his own. Instead of booking Poirier for a title shot, the UFC decided to give him this money fight with McGregor. The two will now meet with a full arena of fans at the T-Mobile Arena in July.

With UFC president Dana White recently announced that UFC 264 has been sold out, McGregor took to his social media to react to the news of his upcoming PPV card.

Light work July 10th. Packed house. Double records again, gate and ppv. Sin city

McGregor has fought many times in Las Vegas. The biggest card he’s headlined was when he fought Floyd Mayweather in boxing in August 2017. That card reportedly sold 4.3 million pay-per-views. In addition to that boxing card, McGregor has headlined a number of the biggest MMA PPVs of all time, as well. UFC 229 in October 2018 sold 2.4 million PPVs when he lost by submission to Khabib Nurmagomedov. Next up was UFC 202 in August 2016 when he won a majority decision against Nate Diaz. That event sold 1.6 million PPVs, which was the same number that the second fight with Poirier reportedly sold. It seems likely that his trilogy fight with Poirier will do even better numbers, and perhaps surpass 2 million.

How excited are you for Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor to settle their feud once and for all at UFC 264 this summer?