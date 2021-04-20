Manager: Conor McGregor gets a title shot with a win over Dustin Poirier, says he’s “one of the greatest of all time”

Conor McGregor is on the verge of a lightweight title shot, according to his manager, Audie Attar.

McGregor is the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion and is set to return to the Octagon on July 10 against Dustin Poirier. The fight serves as the trilogy between them after Poirier scored a second-round TKO win back in January.

Although McGregor is focused on that fight, Attar believes if the Irishman wins, he gets the winner of Michael Chandler vs. Charles Oliveira later this year.

“I think that only makes sense,” Attar told MMA Junkie. “I think this truly becomes a No. 1 contender fight. I think Chandler vs. Oliveira happens and the winner of that faces the winner of McGregor vs. Poirier 3.”

McGregor will have his hands full against Poirier, who stuck to a solid game plan and proved he was much better than the first time they met. However, according to Attar, is client was offered different fights but is very motivated to get that fight back and cement his legacy even more.

“At this stage in Conor’s career, he’s proven to people that he’s one of the greatest of all time,” Attar said of Conor McGregor. “He’s proven to himself what he’s wanted to accomplish up to this date. He’s such a competitor that he wants more. He can never fight in his life again and be so proud of himself and everything he’s accomplished inside the octagon and outside the octagon as an entrepreneur and philanthropist. It’s about trying to challenge himself as a real fighter would, and I think coming off a loss which is now square up at 1-1, it’s only right to turn it around and take him on a trilogy.

“We were offered a handful of other options and opportunities and opponents,” he continued about McGregor. “But Conor was steadfast in saying no because he wanted to challenge himself and make sure he proves to the world that he is one of the greatest of all time – and he will get the better end of this trilogy on July 10.”

If McGregor does beat Poirier, his star power would be back, and he could very well be UFC champion again by the end of the year.

Do you think Conor McGregor should get a title shot if he beats Dustin Poirier?