Conor McGregor reacts to news that Kamaru Usman’s daughter was carried off the arena floor bawling her eyes out at UFC 278: “I feel this deep. I do not suggest bringing family whatsoever”

Conor McGregor has said he doesn’t think fighters should allow their families to watch them compete in the arena following Kamaru Usman’s KO loss.

Last Saturday night at UFC 278, Kamaru Usman fell to a devastating knockout defeat at the hands of Leon Edwards in the fifth round of their intense main event. The violent nature of the head-kick defeat left the former champion out cold on the canvas, stunning many fans and pundits both in attendance and watching around the world.

Unsurprisingly, Conor McGregor was a man who was watching pretty closely, and he had a lot of thoughts on what went down during his standard post-fight Twitter rants.

One thing that was particularly noteworthy, though, was what he said about the prospect of fighters bringing their family to the arena to watch them compete.

I feel this deep. I do not suggest bringing family whatsoever. Especially the children. This is different fighting. I’ve done both sides of this and feel going to the mission solo is best. You can see family again post battle. Will definitely be continuing this way going forward. https://t.co/Ve71l4KeN5 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 21, 2022

The Irishman was responding to a report that suggested Kamaru Usman’s daughter was carried out of the arena in tears after seeing her father fall to ‘Rocky’ in Salt Lake City.

McGregor, as he said, brought his family with him last January when he made his return to the Octagon to take on Dustin Poirier.

While they were clearly proud of his efforts, he did wind up getting finished via TKO in one of the most noteworthy defeats of his career to date.

