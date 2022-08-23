Rashad Evans details what it was like sitting next to the Usman family at UFC 278: “You just hear this scream, it was just kind of very traumatic for me”

Rashad Evans has explained what it was like sitting next to Kamaru Usman’s family during his knockout loss at UFC 278.

Last Saturday night, mixed martial arts fans saw something we never thought we would – Kamaru Usman getting knocked out cold. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ was defeated by Leon Edwards in the final round of their main event battle, and as a result, he lost the UFC welterweight championship with the Brit overcoming the odds to write his name into the record books.

A lot of Kamaru’s close friends and family were in attendance to watch the encounter, including Rashad Evans.

The former UFC star recently spoke about what it was like to see Usman in that state with his family around him during an episode of Morning Kombat.

“Being there was unbelievable because I’m sitting there right next to his family and his daughter’s sitting right there next to me and when that whole thing happens you just hear this scream, it was just kind of very traumatic for me, just being a brother to Kamaru, watching him go down like that, man. It just made me feel real sick.”

It’s worth saying, though, that Evans also spoke about how positive Usman was in the immediate aftermath of the fight when he was starting to come around backstage.

The shocking nature of the knockout was always going to cause some distress to those close to the former king, but you’d best believe this is going to motivate him in a big way as he prepares for a potential rematch in London next year.

