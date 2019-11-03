Conor McGregor reacts to Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244

Former two division champ Conor McGregor was watching last night’s UFC 244 main event between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal with keen interest.

After all, the winner of yesterday’s highly anticipated headliner would be awarded the promotions new BMF Title (Baddest Mother F*cker).

After having two sensational fights with Conor McGregor in 2016, Nate Diaz (20-11 MMA) made his long awaited return to action at August’s UFC 241 event, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis.

Following his impressive victory over ‘Showtime’, the Stockton Native called for a fight with Jorge Masvidal, this to determine who is the ‘baddest mother*cker’ in the UFC.

Masvidal (34-13 MMA) entered last night’s main event on the heels of a record-setting first round knockout victory over Ben Askren in his most recent Octagon appearance at UFC 239 this past July.

The spectacular flying knee finish served as ‘Gamebred’s’ second knockout victory in a row, as he had previously starched Darren Till at UFC London.

Last night’s highly anticipated UFC 244 main event lived up to the hype as Diaz and Masvidal proceeded to go to war right from the opening bell.

‘Gamebred’ was able to get the better of Diaz in the early going, dropping the Stockton native on multiple occasions while opening up some cuts on the fan favorite fighter.

In between rounds three and four the cage side doctor came in to assess the cuts. After a close look he deemed Nate Diaz was unfit to continue and the fight was called off.

It was an anticlimactic finish to what was a terrific main event battle.

Official UFC 244 Result: Jorge Masvidal def. Nate Diaz via TKO (cut) at 5:300 in Round 3

Check out how Conor McGregor reacted to last night’s UFC 244 headliner below:

Excellent job Greg. Robbed of a classic there we were.

Cutmen in the corner must be more assertive when a fighter must stay still. Between rounds 1 and 2 a crucial moment of repair was missed due to movement.

Either way, solid fighting and onto the next… Me. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 3, 2019

“Excellent job Greg. Robbed of a classic there we were. Cutmen in the corner must be more assertive when a fighter must stay still. Between rounds 1 and 2 a crucial moment of repair was missed due to movement. Either way, solid fighting and onto the next… Me.”

Who would you like to see Nate Diaz fight next following his TKO loss to Jorge Masvidal at tonight’s UFC 244 event in New York? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com November 2, 2019