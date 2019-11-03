Photo | The Rock poses with Jorge Masvidal and BMF Title

After defeating Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 244, Jorge Masvidal got to pose with The Rock along with the newly-minted UFC BMF title.

Check out a picture below of The Rock, Masvidal, and the BMF belt, courtesy of the UFC.

“Whatcha know bout them Miami boys?”

Masvidal won the BMF title with a third-round doctor stoppage TKO win over Diaz in the main event of UFC 244. It was the biggest pay-per-view of the year for the UFC and the biggest PPV of the ESPN era. The numbers for the PPV have not been tabulated yet, but it’s quite likely it will end up being one of the biggest shows the UFC has ever done. The Rock sat cage-side for the event.

Of course, the fight was not without controversy. Many felt the UFC should not have stopped the fight despite the nasty cuts Diaz had all over his face, including one directly above his right eye. Diaz pleaded with the Octagon-side doctor to let him continue to fight, but the doctor wasn’t having any of it and called a stop to the contest.

As for Masvidal, he did tell Diaz he would be willing to give him a rematch given the circumstances of the stoppage. But UFC president Dana White says he’s not interested in an immediate rematch between the two. Instead, Masvidal seems likely to get a title shot against the winner of UFC 245’s Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington title match.

The Rock, meanwhile, will not be stepping into the Octagon anytime soon. But he is going to play the role of UFC pioneer Mark Kerr in an upcoming film. The Rock’s presence at UFC 244 drew praise from fans of the sport all over the world, and perhaps he could be convinced to make a future appearance at a UFC event.

Would you like to see The Rock attend more UFC events in the future?