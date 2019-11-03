Photo | Nate Diaz required several stitches following BMF title fight

UFC president Dana White shared a picture of Nate Diaz after receiving stitches following the cuts inflicted by Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 244.

Diaz was cut above and below his right eye, leading to the cage-side doctor to controversially calling an end to the BMF title fight at UFC 244. The cuts didn’t look to be fight ending for those watching on television, but as you can see from the picture below, Diaz suffered quite a bit of damage during the fight. Although he disagreed with the stoppage at the time, following the event White said the doctor made the right call.

Take a look at the pictures of Diaz’s stitches below, courtesy of White’s Instagram.

“These cuts were much worse then they looked on TV. Respect to @natediaz209 for pushing the Dr to continue.”

Diaz was not happy at all with the stoppage, and was seen in the cage telling the doctor he was fine and ready to continue fighting. Despite his protests, the doctor waved off the fights anyways, advising referee Dan Miragliotta to end the bout due to TKO after the end of the third round. It was not the ideal way for the fight to end, but Masvidal was clearly winning the fight on the judges’ scorecards up until that point and Diaz needed a late stoppage to steal the win.

It’s possible the UFC could book a rematch between Diaz and Masvidal down the road, but right now it doesn’t appear to be on the table. Diaz will need to take some time off and recover after suffering these cuts, while Masvidal seems very likely to get the next welterweight title shot against the winner of UFC 245’s Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington title fight.

Do you think the doctor made the right call stopping the BMF title fight between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal?