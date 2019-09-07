Conor McGregor reacts to Khabib Nurmagomedov submitting Dustin Poirier

Dana White was right that former lightweight champion Conor McGregor would be watching today’s Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier fight with keen interest.

‘The Eagle’ squared off with ‘The Diamond‘ in a lightweight title unification bout which headlined today’s UFC 242 event in Abu Dhabi.

As many expected, Khabib Nurmagomedov proved to be too much for Dustin Poirier in tonight’s headliner. The undefeated Russian utilized his strong wrestling skills to smother Poirier on route to a third round submission victory.

In his post-fight interview with UFC commentator Jon Anik, Khabib Nurmagomedov took a small jab at hit bitter rival from Ireland (Conor McGregor).

“Why I wear this t-shirt? Because I know Dustin do a lot of charity stuff. Guys make sure, I’m going to sell this t-shirt. All of this money I’m going to send to Dustin Poirier.” said Khabib Nurmagomedov. “This is what I want, you know. Why we have so much respect between us before the fight? Then my last fight, with this bullsh*t guy, I have a lot of crazy stuff. But, I want to forget everything. We show really what is this MMA. MMA number one thing is respect.”

Now, the former UFC ‘champ champ’ Conor McGregor has responded to the reigning lightweight kingping demanding a rematch.

Book my rematch for Moscow. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 7, 2019

Conor McGregor has been clamoring for a rematch with Nurmagomedov ever since suffering a fourth round submission loss to ‘The Eagle’ in the main event of UFC 229 this past October in Las Vegas.

UFC President Dana White told reporters today that there is a chance for a Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor rematch, this if top contender Tony Ferguson turns down the fight for whatever reason.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com September 7, 2019