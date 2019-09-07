Dustin Poirier throws shade at Colby Covington following UFC 242

Dustin Poirier decided to take a shot at Colby Covington during tonight’s UFC 242 post-fight press conference in Abu Dhabi.

‘The Diamond’ was submitted by undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in today’s highly anticipated main event.

‘The Eagle’ was able to smother Poirier with his stellar wrestling before eventually forcing Dustin to tapout in round three to a rear-naked choke.

Dustin Poirier was clearly devastated by the setback, but still honorably made an appearance at tonight’s post-fight press conference.

When asked if he would consider fighting Jorge Masvidal, Dustin Poirier not only revealed that he would not fight his teammate, but added that he hopes to help train ‘Gamebred’ for his upcoming fight with Nate Diaz at UFC 244.

Poirier also took the opportunity to take a shot at top UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington, who like ‘The Diamond’ and ‘Gamebred’, is also a product of American Top Team.

“I don’t sell out like fucking Colby Covington and talk bad about people who I roll with.” Dustin Poirier said via Damon Martin of MMAFighting.

Colby Covington seemingly ended his friendship with Jorge Masvidal earlier in the week, this after ‘Gamebred’ referred to Covington and Kamaru Usman as “losers” in a tweet to Nate Diaz.

Dustin Poirier clearly doesn’t think much of ‘Chaos’ as a teammate and decided to let his feelings be known this evening.

Colby Covington was expected to face reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 244 on November 2 at Madison Square Garden. However, those negotiations apparently hit a “snag”, and now Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal will headline the fight card.

What do you think of Dustin Poirier taking a shot at Colby Covington following his setback at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com September 7, 2019