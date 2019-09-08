Canelo Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev set to meet for light heavyweight title

Two of the biggest names in boxing are set to meet later this year when Canelo Alvarez takes on Sergey Kovalev in a light heavyweight title bout Nov. 2 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout will air live on DAZN.

The Athletic’s Mike Coppinger broke the news of the bout.

Sources tell The Athletic that Canelo Alvarez and Sergey Kovalev are finalizing a deal to meet in a light heavyweight title fight streamed on DAZN after weeks of talks. The fight, which will be announced in the next week, is expected to take place Nov. 2 at Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) September 7, 2019

Coppinger later clarified his tweet to point out that the bout will not take place at T-Mobile Arena because the Vegas Golden Knights NHL team has a game there that night. However, the scribe did confirm the bout will still take place in Las Vegas.

Correction: It won’t take place at T-Mobile with the Golden Knights playing that night, but it will be in Las Vegas https://t.co/5B8iGDnoR8 — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) September 7, 2019

The Alvarez vs. Kovalev fight will see the two battle for the WBO light heavyweight title, which Kovalev currently holds.

Canelo Alvarez (51-1-2) is currently riding an 11-fight unbeaten streak since being handed his first and only career loss by Floyd Mayweather back in 2013. The 29-year-old Mexican is currently riding a three-fight win streak, which includes a majority decision win over superstar Gennady Golovkin which pushed him to the spot of the No. 1 middleweight in the world. He now moves up in weight to fight Kovalev in this matchup.

Sergey Kovalev (34-3-1) is coming off of two straight wins over Anthony Yarde and Eleider Alvarez. The 36-year-old Russian put himself in a great spot to land a big-name opponent after his recent win streak, and he will now put his light heavyweight belt on the line against Alvarez in what is sure to be a blockbuster boxing match.

It’s worth noting that UFC 242 takes place the same night as Alvarez vs. Kovalev, albeit in New York City and on DAZN. With a main event now featuring Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal, it’s interesting that DAZN chose this date for the Alvarez vs. Kovalev fight considering many combat sports fans will want to pay close attention to UFC 242.

Who do you think wins, Canelo Alvarez or Sergey Kovalev?