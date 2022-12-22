Conor McGregor praises Leon Edwards for knockout of Kamaru Usman: “This is EVERYTHING of the year!”

Conor McGregor has once again heaped praise on Leon Edwards for his UFC 278 knockout win over Kamaru Usman.

If there’s one thing Conor McGregor understands in this world, it’s mixed martial arts. The Irishman is a former two-weight UFC champion and in addition to that, he’s the biggest star the sport has ever seen.

Leon Edwards, meanwhile, doesn’t have the same star power – but his rise is only just beginning.

Back at UFC 278, Edwards was able to knock Kamaru Usman out cold to win the UFC welterweight championship. The win was nominated for Comeback of the Year in the UFC Honors but according to McGregor, this moment should receive every award imaginable.

Stop the nonsense “comeback” of the year , this is EVERYTHING of the year! Bar none. The timing of commentary. The timing of the fight. The shot itself. The KO. The ramifications. The post speech. Pound for pound head shot. Dead! This lives on!

Team @ParadigmSports! 👑 https://t.co/2mTbruXPmV — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 21, 2022

McGregor praises Edwards

Conor McGregor knows greatness when he sees it, and Leon Edwards truly is great. ‘Rocky’ worked unbelievably hard to rise to the top at 170 pounds and now he’s reaping the rewards.

He didn’t get a featured spot as a nominee for the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year award. Alas, that shouldn’t come as much of a surprise for Brits, given that they tend to favour athletes that regularly compete on the BBC.

Either way, McGregor is right in suggesting that this Edwards moment should be lauded – especially ahead of his expected first title defence in London.

What do you think about Conor McGregor’s praise for Leon Edwards? Who do you think he will take on at UFC 286, if he does compete at the event? Let us know your thoughts on this and his title reign in the comments, BJPENN Nation!