Chael Sonnen rejects plea deal, will take battery charge to trial

MMA analyst and former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen has rejected a plea deal and will take his battery charge to trial.

Back in December 2021, Chael Sonnen was accused of attacking several individuals at the Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas. A couple, Julie and Christopher Stellpflug, said that Sonnen had struck them both and initiated a fight. They suggested he was intoxicated, as he went on to attack a string of other security guards.

“Sometimes, the parties get so close, and sometimes it just doesn’t make it all the way,” attorney Dayvid Figler told judge Joe Bonaventure in Las Vegas Township Justice Court.

The footage below is believed to have been obtained by TMZ Sports, highlighting the aftermath of what went down.

Sonnen’s trial is set to begin on April 5, as he has rejected a plea deal offered to him by prosecutors. It’s been listed that he was facing four misdemeanor battery charges, with many of the reported victims choosing to press charges.

Sonnen’s legal battle

Sonnen has refused to comment publicly on the matter, although he will likely have to do so in civil court. There will be no criminal case after prosecutors didn’t source enough evidence to pursue a felony battery charge.

Despite this ongoing investigation and case, Sonnen continues to upload frequently to his YouTube channel as he goes about his day-to-day operations in the mixed martial arts realm.

Chael is best known for his days in the UFC as an active fighter. During that time, he competed for both the middleweight and light heavyweight championship.

He followed up his run with the MMA leader before moving on to Bellator. Which, eventually, is where he fought out the rest of his day before retirement.

