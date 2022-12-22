UFC pay-per-view prices set to increase in 2023

The price of a UFC pay-per-view is set to increase in 2023.

According to Adam Stern of the Sports Business Journal, the price of a UFC pay-per-view will increase in price from $74.99 this year to $79.99 next year, starting with UFC 283 on January 21 in Brazil.

The report says Disney is making the switch as the move reflects “the value of ESPN+ and the popularity and quality of UFC events,” and that it doesn’t impact ESPN+ sub price. The update is not expected to affect the cost of the ESPN+ subscription, however, which is currently $9.99 per month following a 43 percent increase in price from $6.99 in September.

The news should also not come as a surprise as this is the third consecutive year that the price for UFC pay-per-views has been raised. In 2022, it was raised from $69.99 to $74.99 after it was raised from $64.99 the previous year.

Although many UFC fans will be mad at the decision, Dana White made it clear earlier this year that the UFC doesn’t control the price. Rather, ESPN decides the price of the pay-per-views as they are the ones selling them.

“We don’t have any say in that,” White said to the media about the cost of the pay-per-view. “We gave the pay-per-views to ESPN, so that’s their decision.“You know how I feel about that stuff. I don’t love when prices get raised, but it’s not my decision, it’s theirs.”

The first UFC pay-per-view of the year is UFC 283 which sees two titles on the line. In the main event, Glover Teixeira takes on Jamahal Hill for the vacant light heavyweight title. The co-main event sees Deiveson Figueiredo defending his flyweight strap against interim champ Brandon Moreno in the fourth fight between them.

