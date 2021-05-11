Conor McGregor reveals the easiest opponent of his career

UFC star Conor McGregor believes his first fight against Dustin Poirier was the easiest fight of his career thus far.

McGregor is set to square off against Dustin Poirier for the third time in their trilogy bout at UFC 264 this summer. If Conor wins that contest, the expectation is that he’ll go on to face either Charles Oliveira or Michael Chandler for the UFC Lightweight Championship. If he loses, it’s anyone’s guess as to what he may have in store for us in the future.

“The Notorious” has had a lot of sensational moments throughout the course of his stint in the UFC and when asked what his easiest opponent to date has been, he gave a typical tongue in cheek McGregor response.

There’s a good chance Conor believes his featherweight showdown with Poirier was his easiest fight because, if nothing else, there’s evidence to back it up. McGregor was able to defeat “The Diamond” via TKO less than two minutes into the first round, in a performance that took him to the doorstep of a UFC title shot.

There’s a big argument to be made that his quick and emphatic win over Jose Aldo takes the crown but as we all know, McGregor is the ultimate wind-up merchant, and that may be what he’s trying to do here.

Either way their differences will be settled at UFC 264 in Las Vegas and they’ll be settled at lightweight, which is where Poirier had the edge back in January.

McGregor has suggested that he’s going to do everything in his power to regroup and beat Poirier, but we’ll have to wait and see whether he can prove it.

