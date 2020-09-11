Conor McGregor gets surprise visit from USADA on yacht: “What’s going on here?”

Conor McGregor, who is ostensibly retired from competition, got a surprise visit from the United States Anti-Doping Agency on his yacht in the Mediterranean.

McGregor, who announced his retirement back in June, shared news of this USADA visit on Twitter, conceding that he allowed the agency to undertake its test because he’s a clean athlete.

What’s going on here @ufc? USADA have just arrived to my yacht this morning for testing?

I’ve retired guys!

But go on then, I’ll allow them test me. It’s all natural here baby!

Forever and always, God Bless 🙏

180km across the Mediterranean Sea tomorrow! LET’S GO!! pic.twitter.com/xjk0wvci0n — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 11, 2020

As McGregor suggests, he’s about to embark on an 180km journey across a segment of the Mediterranean Sea. On Saturday, he and Prince Charlene—Monegasque royalty—while attempt to ride from the French island of Corsica to Monaco on sea bikes. The Irishman expects the journey, which works out to about 110 miles, to take roughly 30 hours.

While McGregor is currently retired, the fact that he’s still in the USADA testing pool shows that he’s keeping the door open to a comeback. Of course, that’s not exactly new information.

McGregor recently implied that he’s down to fight both Nate and Nick Diaz, and actually did so again after announcing his USADA visit.

“Juice head rats,” McGregor wrote in a Tweet that tagged the younger Diaz brother.