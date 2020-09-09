Conor McGregor reacts to news that Nick Diaz is making a UFC comeback

Conor McGregor is interested in fighting both of the Diaz brothers.

McGregor has a history with Nate Diaz as the pair fought at UFC 196 and UFC 202. In the first fight, Nate stepped up on short notice and shocked many when he won by submission. The Irishman then won their highly anticipated rematch by majority decision and ever since many have wanted to see the trilogy.

Although he recently retired for MMA, it appears McGregor is interested in making a comeback for a potential fight with Nick Diaz.

“Line them up,” Conor McGregor tweeted.

McGregor returned to the Octagon at UFC 246 and beat Donald Cerrone by TKO in 40-seconds. It was his first fight since he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov. That marked his first MMA fight since the legendary boxing match against Floyd Mayweather.

Nick Diaz, meanwhile, has not fought since January of 2015 when he lost a decision to Anderson Silva but it was overturned to a no-contest. Before that, he suffered a decision loss to Georges St-Pierre for the belt and a decision loss to Carlos Condit for the interim title.

Nate Diaz is reportedly set to fight Jorge Masvidal in January. It is a rematch of their UFC 244 fight for the BMF title. He returned to the Octagon at UFC 241 with a decision win over Anthony Pettis in what was his first fight since the McGregor fights.

Conor McGregor vs. either Diaz brother would be a massive fight and they both do make sense. Nick is a massive star and given McGregor is currently out of the title picture, a superfight against the returning Nick would be huge.

For Nate, the trilogy is something many fans have called for and one that can happen anytime. It also makes more sense if Nate Diaz beats Masvidal in January and becomes the BMF champion so McGregor and Diaz can have their trilogy for that belt.

For now, it is wait-and-see as to what happens next for McGregor.

