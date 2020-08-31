Conor McGregor plotting 110-mile sea bike trip with Princess of Monaco

Former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor is plotting an epic journey from the French island of Corsica to Monaco.

The Irish MMA superstar will undertake this 110-mile journey on a sea bike, apparently with Princess Charlene of Monaco for company.

McGregor opened up on this planned journey, which he will begin on September 12, in a recent Instagram post.

“Another day closer to #TheCrossing!Great work today with her highness Princess Charlene of Monaco,” McGregor wrote in a post that included several photos of his preparations. “Training between the elements of night and day to prepare for our 180km voyage from Corsica to Monaco by sea bike. We are estimating upwards of 30 hours for completion. This September 12th! We are ready! @fondationprincessecharlene working diligently to promote water safety and ocean hygiene.”

“In the royal cavalcade headed to the launch of the Tour De France 2020,” McGregor wrote in a second post.

Conor McGregor announced his retirement from competition on June 6. While many fans doubt that retirement will last, he certainly seems to be enjoying himself in his life outside the Octagon.

What do you think of the adventure McGregor is plotting?