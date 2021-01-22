Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier have tense staredown ahead of UFC 257 rematch

On Friday morning, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier came face-to-face for a final time ahead of their hotly anticipated rematch.

McGregor and Poirier will collide in the lightweight main event of UFC 257 this Saturday in Abu Dhabi. The bout will be a rematch of a 2014 featherweight fight that McGregor won by first-round knockout.

See the pair’s tense final staredown, which occured after the UFC 257 weigh-ins, below:

Heading into this rematch, McGregor has boldly predicted that he will once again knock Poirier out in the first round, this time in under a minute.

“I like Dustin. I think he’s a good fighter,” McGregor said on UFC 257 Countdown. “He’s even a great fighter. But great is still levels below me. I’ll knock Dustin out inside 60 seconds.”

Poirier, on the other hand, has suggested that he’ll be looking to drag McGregor into a war of attrition.

“If you’re talking about game plan, what I want is for both of us to be dripping blood and hurting and suffering early in the fight, then we can find out who’s the real fighter,” Poirier said on This Past Weekend with comedian Theo Von, previewing a bloody rematch with McGregor. “That’s what I want. I want to be bleeding with a minute off the first round clock.

“I want us both to be bleeding and really have to dig down and see who’s the better fighter, and see who really wants to be in there, because I don’t have a safety net,” Poirier added. “I want to be in there, and I know that. I know that, and I’d like to find out if he does.”

Who do you think will come out on top when Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier meet for a second time in the main event of UFC 257 this Saturday in Abu Dhabi?