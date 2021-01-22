Conor McGregor keeps promise, makes massive donation to Dustin Poirier’s charity

Conor McGregor has followed through on a previous promise, and will be making a $500,000 donation to Dustin Poirier’s charity, The Good Fight Foundation.

McGregor and Poirier will collide in the main event of UFC 257, which goes down this Saturday on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

This lightweight bout between McGregor and Poirier was in the works for months before it was finally made official for UFC 257. In the early going, the pair even discussed competing in a charity sparring match in Dublin in support of Poirier’s The Good Fight Foundation.

While the two lightweight stars ultimately agreed to meet in the Octagon, McGregor will still be making a substantial charitable donation to The Good Fight.

“I don’t want to make it seem like we’re up here giving each other back massages but Conor, I just want to clear the air: Conor’s team, McGregor Sport & Entertainment, did reach out to my foundation and they are starting the process toward that donation,” Poirier told MMA Junkie. “So Conor, man-to-man, you’re going to help a lot of people with that.”

Speaking to MMA Junkie, McGregor Sports & Entertainment CEO Alan Geraghty confirmed that McGregor will indeed be making a substantial $500,000 donation to The Good Fight.

While there’s clearly no animosity between McGregor and Poirier outside the cage, both men have made it clear they’ll be looking for the knockout when the cage door closes. McGregor believes he’ll make it happen in less than a minute.

“I like Dustin. I think he’s a good fighter,” McGregor said ahead of the fight. “He’s even a great fighter. But great is still levels below me. I’ll knock Dustin out inside 60 seconds.”

What do you think of the donation Conor McGregor is making to Dustin Poirier’s foundation? Let us know in the comments section below.