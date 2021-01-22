UFC 257 weigh-in results: McGregor, Poirier hit marks, two fights canceled

The lightweight main event of UFC 257 is official, but two fights on the card have unfortunately been canceled.

UFC 257, which goes down on Saturday night in Abu Dhabi, will be the promotion’s first pay-per-view offering of 2021. The card will be headlined by a lightweight showdown between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. This will be the second time the pair meet in the cage, as McGregor knocked Poirier out in a featherweight fight back in 2014. Heading into their rematch, the expectation is that the winner will be well positioned for a shot at the lightweight title.

UFC 257 will be co-headlined by a lightweight contender bout featuring Kiwi striking specialist Dan Hooker and former Bellator champion Michael Chandler, who will be making his debut with the promotion.

On Friday morning, McGregor, Poirier, Hooker, Chandler, and the other stars of UFC 257 stepped onto the scale to weigh in for battle. Regrettably, the weigh-ins for the card were marred by quite a bit of chaos, as main card lightweight competitor Ottman Azaitar failed to weigh in, and undercard lightweight Nasrat Haqparast didn’t hit the scale due to illness. His would-be opponent Arman Tsarukyan also missed weight.

See the full weigh-in results for the card below (via MMA Junkie)

UFC 257 Main Card | 10 pm ET on Pay-Per-View

Dustin Poirier (156) vs. Conor McGregor (155)

Michael Chandler (156) vs. Dan Hooker (156)

Joanne Calderwood (126) vs. Jessica Eye (126)

Ottman Azaitar ()* vs. Matt Frevola (155.5)

Amanda Ribas (156) vs. Marina Rodriguez (116)

UFC 257 Prelims | 8 pm ET on ESPN, ESPN+

Nasrat Haqparast ()**** vs. Arman Tsarukyan (157)**

Antonio Carlos Junior (185) vs. Brad Tavares (185.5)

Sara McMann (135) vs. Julianna Pena (136)

Marcin Prachnio (206) vs. Khalil Rountree (206)***

UFC 257 Early Prelims | 6:15 pm ET on ESPN+

Makhmud Muradov (186) vs. Andrew Sanchez (186)

Movsar Evloev (150) vs. Nik Lentz (150)

Amir Albazi (126) vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (126)

* Ottman Azaitar did not weigh in. His UFC 257 fight with Matt Frevola has been canceled.

** Arman Tsarukyan missed lightweight limit by 3 pounds, was given one additional hour and missed weight by one pound.

*** Khalil Rountree missed light heavyweight limit by 0.5 pounds on first attempt, but his his mark on his second attempt.

**** Nasrat Haqparast did not weigh in and was ruled out of his fight fight vs. Tsarukyan due to illness