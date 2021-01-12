Dustin Poirier reveals game plan for Conor McGregor rematch

Dustin Poirier has revealed his game plan for his rematch with Conor McGregor, which will headline the UFC 257 card on January 23.

Poirier and McGregor first met in 2014, in the featherweight division. McGregor won that first encounter via knockout in just 1:46.

Speaking on This Past Weekend with comedian Theo Von, Poirier admitted that, because the first fight was over so quickly, it didn’t really feel like a fight to him.

“I didn’t even get to fight,” Poirier said. “The fight didn’t even get to blossom, but that’s fighting: anything can happen under those lights.”

Poirier will look to avoid a similar outcome when he fights McGregor for a second time at UFC 257, this time in the lightweight division. He hopes to do so by dragging McGregor into a brawl and winning a war of attrition.

“If you’re talking about game plan, what I want is for both of us to be dripping blood and hurting and suffering early in the fight, then we can find out who’s the real fighter,” Poirier said. “That’s what I want. I want to be bleeding with a minute off the first round clock.”

McGregor is far and away the richest fighter in MMA history, having not only pocketed huge fight purses, but also made mountains of money through side ventures like his Proper No. Twelve Irish whiskey.

Poirier, on the other hand, says he has “no safety” net, and will be more determined to win than McGregor as a result.

“I want us both to be bleeding and really have to dig down and see who’s the better fighter, and see who really wants to be in there, because I don’t have a safety net,” Poirier said. “I want to be in there, and I know that. I know that, and I’d like to find out if he does.”

