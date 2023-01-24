Conor McGregor denies assaulting woman on his yacht in Ibiza

Conor McGregor denies all allegations that he assaulted a woman on his multi-million euro yacht on the Spanish island of Ibiza.

McGregor is currently under investigation for an attack on a woman onboard his yacht in July 2022, as reported by Majora Daily Bulletin.

The alleged victim said she knew McGregor because they’re from the same community in Dublin, Ireland. She was on the Irishman’s yacht after his birthday celebrations at Ocean Beach Club in Ibiza on July 16.

The woman revealed in her statement that after celebrating with McGregor and his friends, she went to his yacht to continue partying. Then, McGregor allegedly began to insult her appearance, kicking her to the midsection, punching her, and threatening to drown her.

Conor McGregor accused of assaulting woman on yacht

“All his behaviour changed at that moment,” the alleged victim said in her statement to the Garda, Ireland’s police service, according to the report. “It was as if he was possessed. I knew that I had to get off the boat because I thought that he was going to kill me. … We have mutual friends and I have met him numerous times. I can’t believe what he did to me. He is a criminal. I think he would have killed me if I hadn’t got off the yacht.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

The alleged victim said to police she was forced to jump from the yacht to get away from McGregor. A Red Cross boat took the women back to shore.

McGregor denies allegations

The 34-year-old MMA star has denied the claims made by the woman from Dublin. Karen Kessler, a spokesperson for McGregor, had the following to comment on the alleged incident: “Mr. McGregor is steadfast in his denial of all the accusations made by a guest on his boat.”

Late last week, an attempted arson attack on the alleged victim’s vehicle was carried out. According to Dublin Live, the attack occurred days after the women attended a court hearing concerning the alleged assault in Ibiza last summer.

Nobody was injured in the attack, and it’s currently under investigation. The woman’s allegations against McGregor are not being suggested as linked to the arson attack.

A Garda spokesman told Dublin Live: “Gardaí are investigating a suspected criminal damage by fire incident that occurred at approximately 10:00pm on Thursday, 19th January 2023 at a residential premises. No injuries were reported during the course of this incident. No arrests have been made at this stage. Investigations are ongoing.”

It’s no secret Conor McGregor is the biggest star in mixed martial arts. However, as of late, he’s been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons outside of fighting.