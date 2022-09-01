Police investigating alleged “assault” of a woman on Conor McGregor’s yacht

Police are investigating an alleged ‘assault’ of a woman on Conor McGregor’s yacht.

Conor McGregor seems to be in the news a lot lately – news about everything other than his return to the Octagon.

McGregor, 34, (22-6 MMA) has not fought in over a year. The Irishman’s last match-up was against Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA) at UFC 264 in July of 2021. Poirier defeated McGregor with a TKO, leaving ‘Notorious’ with a broken leg.

McGregor is expected to return to the Octagon in the 1st quarter of 2023.

Outside the Octagon, McGregor has been enjoying partying on his yachts – yes he has two. One of the yachts is a $3.5 million Lamborghini Tecnomar 63 vessel, named the ‘Supercar of the Sea’.

At one of his recent parties, according to ‘The Irish Sun’, a woman in her 20’s from Dublin is claiming she suffered injuries as a result of an assault on McGregor’s triple-deck yacht.

The incident occurred while in Spain’s Balearic Islands on July 17th, when McGregor was celebrating his birthday. Apparently the woman, who has not been identified, was examined at a hospital following the alleged assault and suffered from bruising and head trauma. The woman then returned to Ireland.

A Spanish investigator provided an update on the incident after an official complaint had been submitted by the alleged victim. The statement read:

“A woman from Ireland has now officially made a complaint in relation to an alleged assault when she was on Mr. McGregor’s yacht… Documents have now been sent from Ireland to Spain… When the woman was in Spain, she didn’t sign anything because she was determined to get home… The authorities in Ireland will be assisting their colleagues in Spain in this investigation.”

The investigation is continuing but the law enforcement agency is Spain, ‘The Guardia Civil’ have ‘ruled out that the perpetrator was Conor McGregor himself or that he was even involved in the incident’.”

An investigator stated that the authorities in Ireland will be assisting their colleagues in Spain with the investigation.

Perhaps the Irishman needs a little more training and a little less play if he is indeed planning his return to the UFC.

