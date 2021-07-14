Joe Schilling provides latest update following bar-punching incident

Former Bellator MMA fighter and GLORY kickboxing star Joe Schilling provided the latest update following his recent bar-punching incident.

Schilling was recently involved in an incident at a bar where he was caught on video knocking a man out cold with punches. Schilling later claimed it was self-defense and said that there is more to the story than meets the eye, though the victim, Justin Balboa, said that he plans on taking legal action against “Stitch ‘Em Up.” However, we haven’t had much provided in the way of an update as far as potential charges against Schilling.

Speaking to Helen Yee, Schilling gave the latest update on the bar-punching incident.

“I can’t really speak about what happened that night. I think the witnesses testimonies out there, a lot of people aren’t covering it, the guy’s personal track record and criminal history is out there but nobody seems to be talking about it. No charges have been filed whatsoever, and it’s just a lot of media speculation at this point. I did nothing wrong, and I stand by that,” Schilling said (h/t MiddleEasy).

The victim Balboa also recently was seen making his comments to the police following the incident in bodycam footage that has now been released to the public. Balboa told the police that he didn’t know what happened and was left perplexed by Schilling’s actions.

“We were all having a good time, the guy just cracked me,” Balboa said in a video that was published by TMZ. “(Schilling) chased me, and that’s it. Like, chased me down, bro. He chased me down and beat my ass, he wanted to kill me for no reason. Because he hates me. Because he’s a f*cking… because why? What’d I do?”

