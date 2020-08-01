Darren Till turns his attention to ‘The Joker’ Jack Hermansson

Darren Till entered last weekend’s UFC Fight Island 3 headliner against Robert Whittaker with hopes of earning a middleweight shot.

Despite having gone just 1-2 over his three most previous Octagon appearances, Till knew that a win over the former middleweight title holder in Whittaker would set himself up nicely for a second crack at UFC gold.

Unfortunately for the Liverpool native, he ended up on the wrong end of the judges scorecards last Saturday and ‘The Reaper’ was awarded a unanimous decision victory after five rounds of competitive action.

While Darren Till is currently shelved due to a knee injury, he was more than willing to run things back with Whittaker if given the opportunity.

“If Rob doesn’t get a title shot, I’d love to go to New Zealand and fight Rob again.” Till said at the UFC Fight Island 3 post-fight presser.

While a future rematch with Whittaker is still possible down the line, it won’t be happening anytime soon as the Aussie was recently booked to fight Jared Cannonier at UFC 254.

Following that news, Darren Till has now turned his attention to perennial division contender Jack Hermansson (21-5 MMA).

Darren Till has his 👀 on The Joker.#UFC pic.twitter.com/qVgyeD7Kex — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) August 1, 2020

“You! Yea you Jack, I’m looking at you.” – Till wrote.

‘The Joker’ is coming off a sensational first round submission victory over Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Fight Island and has won five of his past six fights overall.

Hermansson’s lone loss in that stretch came to the aforementioned ‘Killa Gorilla’ Jared Cannonier at UFC Copenhagen this past September.

Although Darren Till has gone just 1-3 over his past four Octagon appearances, he does possess a big name and also holds a win over Kelvin Gastelum, so Hermansson might entertain the idea of fighting the Englishman.

Would you like to see Till vs. Hermansson booked next by UFC officials? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on August 1, 2020