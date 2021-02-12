Beneil Dariush explains why he’s the one to defeat Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC lightweight contender Beneil Dariush explained why he’s the one to defeat Khabib Nurmagomedov, admitting “The Eagle” is his dream fight.

Dariush has been in the UFC since 2014 but he has really come into his own over the last few years. He’s currently riding a six-fight win streak and most recently defeated top-10 ranked Diego Ferreira via split decision at UFC Vegas 18. Dariush was vocal after the fight about his desire to get matched up with a top-five opponent. For Dariush, it’s all about testing himself against the very best in the world. That’s why if he had his choice, he’d fight Nurmagomedov.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Dariush explained why he wants to fight the Russian and broke down how he thinks the bout would play out. In Dariush’s estimation, he can match Nurmagomedov on the ground and better him on the feet.

“Khabib would be the (dream) fight. I think fighting the greatest lightweight of all time is the ideal option. I think that would be cool. I think that would be really cool. I think Khabib is the best lightweight ever, and I think it’d be really cool to fight him,” Dariush said.

“I think I have the well-rounded skillset to pull it off. I think I have good wrestling, I think I have good jit-jitsu. I think most of the guys that Khabib has fought don’t have high-level jiu-jitsu, especially off their backs. And only a few of them had decent wrestling, and I think I have both of those. And on top of that, when it comes to striking, I think I have the advantage in the striking, too. It’d be a fun fight! I think it’d be more competitive than any fight he’s had.”

With a 14-4-1 record in the UFC and a top-10 ranking, there is no question that Dariush is one of the best lightweights in the world. He’s also a very exciting fighter and, on paper, presents an interesting style matchup to Nurmagomedov due to his high-level ground game. That being said, there is a reason this is Dariush’s “dream fight,” and that’s because the Russian seems likely to step away from the sport very soon. And even if he does return for one more fight, it would likely be against a bigger name than Dariush. Still, a fighter can dream.

Do you think Beneil Dariush has the tools to beat Khabib Nurmagomedov?