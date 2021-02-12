Leon Edwards doubles down on Nate Diaz callout: “Let’s go if you still think you’re a real one”

Leon Edwards has doubled down on his callout of Nate Diaz.

Edwards, the UFC’s No. 3-ranked welterweight contender, was slated to fight Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of a UFC Fight Night card on March 13. Unfortunately, Chimaev has been forced out of the fight, marking the third consecutive time this matchup has fallen apart.

In the wake of Chimaev’s withdrawal, Edwards has made it clear that he intends to stay on the March 13 card against a new opponent, having not fought since way back in July, 2019.

According to his manager, the priorities in terms of replacement opponents are Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington and Nate Diaz.

Speaking on Twitter on Friday morning, Edwards honed in on Diaz specifically.

Diaz recently partook in an interview with ESPN, during which he stated his desire to take on fighters on winning streaks, such as lightweight star Charles Oliveira. However, he also expressed his disinterest in cutting down to the 155-pound lightweight limit.

“The whole lightweight division has been taking Ls. Every single one of them, except for what’s-his-name who just beat [Tony] Ferguson,” Diaz said, referencing Oliveira. “That’s the guy right there. I’ll fight that guy, that’s who I’ll fight.

“I like the winners,” Diaz added. “I’m a winner. I ain’t lost to nobody.

“I ain’t fighting at ’55,” he said, sharing his hopes of fighting lightweight contenders at 170 pounds. “There ain’t nobody at 170. When those guys grow up I’ll fight somebody at 170. The ’55 division has some guys in it. I like the Oliveira fight or the Dustin Poirier fight.”

Edwards pointed out that he seems to tick all of Diaz’s boxes, and dared the Californian to accept the fight on March 13.

Nate just dribbled for an hour about wanting to fight at 170 against winners… let’s see it then @NateDiaz209. 8 fight win streak and #3 in the world. Let’s go if you still think you're a real one https://t.co/PUaPfwtRPQ — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) February 12, 2021

“Nate just dribbled for an hour about wanting to fight at 170 against winners,” Edwards wrote on Twitter. “Let’s see it then @natediaz209. 8 fight win streak and #3 in the world. Let’s go if you still think you’re a real one.”

While it’s hard to say if Diaz will accept this callout from Edwards, it’s also hard to deny Edwards’ logic. Like Oliveira, he’s on an eight-fight win-streak. He’s also a welterweight, so Diaz wouldn’t have to cut weight for the fight. On the surface, this seems like precisely the kind of fight the Californian star is looking for.

Do you think Nate Diaz will accept this challenge from Leon Edwards?