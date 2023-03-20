Kevin Lee believes heavyweight champion Jon Jones paid “homage” to him at the UFC 285 Press Conference

UFC fighter Kevin Lee believes Jon Jones paid tribute to him with his attire at the UFC 285 press conference earlier this month.

After leaving the UFC in search of pastures new, Kevin Lee is back. He was re-signed by the company earlier this year with the expectation being that he’ll compete at some point in 2023.

Jon Jones, meanwhile, returned at UFC 285, submitting Ciryl Gane in just two minutes. The contest was over before it had even really started, as Jon proved himself to be one of the greatest fighters of all time.

Back in the day, Lee and Jones interacted with one another a few times. One of those instances was at a press conference in 2017, during which Lee wore the black and white shirt you can see in the photo attached.

At the UFC 285 press conference, ‘Bones’ wore something similar. In the eyes of the lightweight challenger, he was doing so as a way to pay tribute to him.

“…It’s hard to deny it at this point. Me and Jon ain’t never really got along too well, but I see he wore what I wore to the press conference that was nice. That was a nice little shout-out from the G.O.A.T. So; I’m going with Jon. Yeah, pound for pound, he’s the best,” said Lee. The Schmo then asked Lee about the style he was referring to, and Lee said, “…He was at that, so he kind of liked it. I liked it too, that was nice. He gave some homage, paying homage. I respect it.”

Quotes via MMA News

Lee’s Jones theory

Regardless of whether or not it’s true, Kevin Lee’s theory won’t mean a whole lot if he can’t get back to winning ways in the UFC.

What do you think about Kevin Lee’s Jon Jones story? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!