UFC champion Leon Edwards reacts to news that he will fight Colby Covington next: “I don’t know how that makes sense”

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has reacted to the news that he will be defending his title against Colby Covington next.

Edwards (21-3 MMA) successfully defended his welterweight crown for the first time this evening in London, scoring a majority decision win over Kamaru Usman (20-3 MMA) in tonight’s UFC 286 main event.

Shortly following the conclusion of that contest, UFC President Dana White announced at the post-fight presser that Colby Covington would be receiving the next crack at 170lbs gold.

“I don’t know when we’ll do it, but that’s the fight that makes sense. Colby came here and cut weight and did everything to be here for this fight. He deserves the fight, not to mention he’s the second or third best guy in the world.”

That news came as a shock to many, including the reigning UFC welterweight kingpin in Leon Edwards.

‘Rocky’ shared the following reaction to White’s announcement once he took to the podium at the UFC 286 post-fight press conference.

“I don’t know how that makes sense. I’m the king now. I’ve earned my name so I feel like I should decide who’s next.”

Leon Edwards continued:

“I just don’t know how that makes sense. He hasn’t fought for over a year and a half. Sat out not injured. I don’t get how he just slides in for a world title shot when there’s other guys in the division that have been active.”

Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) last competed twelve months ago when he defeated Jorge Masvidal by unanimous decision at UFC 272. ‘Chaos’ has gone 2-2 over his past four fights overall.

Given the fact that there are streaking contenders in the form of Belal Muhammad and Shavkat Rakhmonov, it is rather shocking that the UFC would award Covington with the next title fight. With that said, Dana White did not mince words when confirming that ‘Chaos’ would be next for ‘Rocky’.

