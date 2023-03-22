Conor McGregor sounds off on every MMA coach not named John Kavanagh: “Firaz Zahabi is a little douchebag, Trevor wittman is a pad man

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has shared harsh assessments for many of the top coaches in MMA.

McGregor (22-6 MMA) just wrapped up filming season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter and appears to have developed some strong opinions on coaching. ‘Notorious’ of course coached TUF 31 opposite fellow former MMA champion Michael Chandler. The pair will meet later this year in a highly anticipated welterweight clash with a date and venue still to be determined.

Although he has not competed since July of 2021, Conor McGregor is extremely confident that he will be able to “slice through” Michael Chandler when the pair collide later this year.

“I think I’m just going to slice through him. I think I’m a little too slicy, (more) than anyone he’s fought – a little too snappy and whippy. I think I’ll slice through him.”

In addition to sharing the superiorities he allegedly has over his upcoming opponent, the Irishman also recently boasted that he has the best MMA coach in the game.

In classic Conor McGregor fashion, ‘Notorious’ was able to applaud his longtime coach in John Kavanagh this while taking shots at a number of the sports top coaching names.

“Firaz Zahabi is a little douchebag, Trevor Wittman is a pad man. Javier Mendez is a fat lick arse kick boxer, Mike brown is a smelly prick, Greg Jackson got caught up, the system of Coach Kavanagh is now shining thru. In years to come the world will know what we have been at. It’s beginning to bare fruit, if you want to train. Train at SBG Ireland with Kav. And me. We are a fight factory akin to butter churning.”

That tweet caught the attention of MMA Manager and longtime nemesis of McGregor, Ali Abdelaziz, who responded with the following:

“Hey please this sounds like you taking fetanol, you out of your mind. Firas, Trevor, Javier, Greg Jackson and Mike Brown you and your coach cannot even shine their shoes, your team alongside 20 UFC fighters got cut from the UFC because you all suck, WTF you talking about?”

“Hey, shit stain on the game, I’m talking as of now it is beginning to bare fruit. We beat their system of fighting on Tuf. Its locked down. It’s no wonder shit pants scurried. There’s no competing now. The head of the style is too fat a bitch and afraid to compete again. So we win. You can’t compete with us. Watch and witness you rat bastard.”

Ali Abdelaziz then replied with the following tweet:

“The head of my style@you@mean Khabib? Every time you look at yourself in a mirror you see him, one of the biggest embarrassing moments in sports history, he showed you are trash and your team is trash, and he showed doesn’t matter what you do you always gonna be trash”

Conor McGregor, never to be outdone, then responded with the following jab:

“Every time I look in the Jax pot after having a shite I see his face on the back of that bus hahahajajajj”

What do you think of the recent comments made by Conor McGregor regarding some of the top coaches in MMA?