Colby Covington slams “pathetic” Jorge Masvidal for requesting Usman rematch

Colby Covington has some choice words for Jorge Masvidal, who recently requested a rematch with UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman.

Masvidal challenged Usman for the UFC welterweight title at UFC 251 earlier this month. He accepted the fight on six days’ notice, replacing Usman’s originally slated foe Gilbert Burns, who tested positive for COVID-19.

Despite the lack of time he had to prepare for the fight, Masvidal put up a solid performance against Usman, surviving the allotted 25 minutes with the champion, but ultimately losing a unanimous decision.

Since losing that short-notice title fight, Masvidal has expressed a desire for a rematch with Usman—this time with a full training camp to prepare. Colby Covington isn’t impressed by that request.

“It’s pathetic that he’s out there asking for a rematch,” Covington told MMA Junkie recently. “He lost every round, dude you got destroyed. I won three rounds off ‘Marty Fakenewsman,’ you’re not on my level Jorge and you know that. Deep down inside, you could say whatever you want to the media and talk all that (expletive) before, guess what (expletive), I’m not at American Top Team no more, we could do this anytime.”

While Covington doesn’t believe Jorge Masvidal deserves a rematch with Usman, he claims he didn’t actually watch the entire matchup—because he fell asleep.

“I wanted to watch, but then I fell asleep,” Covington said. “It was so boring, it was a hug-fest and they were playing footsie the whole time. That wasn’t a real fight. ‘Marty Fakenewsman’s’ stock went way down in that fight. He’s definitely the most boring fighter in the history of the UFC and we found out just what I said the whole time, ‘Street Judas’ Masvidal is all hype. He had his 15 seconds of fame, his 15 seconds of fame are up. He hit lightning in a bottle, but just we found out what everyone knew. He’s not a well-rounded fighter, he got exposed.”

Colby Covington has not fought since December, when he was defeated via fifth-round TKO in a thrilling war with Usman. He was also vocal about his desire for an opportunity for revenge against the champion, but seems to be closing in on a matchup with Tyron Woodley instead.