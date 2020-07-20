Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa odds update

We have an update for the betting odds in the upcoming middleweight title fight at UFC 253 between champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Paulo Costa.

The odds for Adesanya vs. Costa were actually originally released last fall immediately after Adesanya knocked out Robert Whittaker to win the belt at UFC 243. At the time, Costa was coming off of a decision win over Yoel Romero at UFC 241 and was set to fight Adesanya for the belt. Unfortunately, Costa injured his bicep and couldn’t fight for the belt. Instead, Adesanya took on Romero at UFC 248 and won a unanimous decision to keep his belt.

With Adesanya ready to go again and Costa finally healthy, the fight between the two is now set to take place at UFC 253 on September 19. UFC president Dana White confirmed the promotion is close to getting the deal done, but at this point, it’s just a matter of getting ink to paper. The two rivals will fight at UFC 253 with the middleweight belt on the line.

With the fight coming up in less than two months, we have a betting odds update. The original opening line had Adesanya pegged as a -140 favorite and Costa as a +109 underdog. According to Dave Mason at BetOnline, the odds now see Adesanya as a -160 betting favorite and Costa as a +140 underdog.

Paulo Costa v Israel Adesanya at #UFC253 for Israel's MW belt. Yup, I'll watch. Bet openers for $1,000 plus re-bet: Costa +140

Adesanya -160 Early opinions welcome, Odds> https://t.co/reokbLWswG — Dave Mason (@DaveMasonBOL) July 19, 2020

UFC 253 Odds (Current)

Israel Adesanya -160

Paulo Costa +140

Adesanya is a -160 betting favorite, meaning a $160 bet would win you $100. As for Costa, he’s +140, meaning a $100 bet would win $140. These are two of the most exciting fighters in the UFC today and both men are young, hungry, and undefeated. It’s going to be a very fun fight to watch unfold, and due to the popularity of both guys, the sportsbooks should expect a heavy handle for this one.

Who would you bet at these odds, Israel Adesanya or Paulo Costa?