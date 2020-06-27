Colby Covington shares prediction for tonight’s Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker main event

Colby Covington has shared his prediction for tonight’s UFC on ESPN 12 main event between lightweight standouts Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker.

Poirier (25-6 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 242 this past September.

Prior to being submitted by ‘The Eagle‘, Dustin Poirier had put together a five-fight win streak, which included stoppage victories over Eddie Alvarez, Anthony Pettis and Justin Gaethje.

Meanwhile, Dan Hooker (20-8 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC on ESPN 12 headliner on a three-fight win streak, his latest being a split decision victory over Paul Felder this past February in New Zealand.

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington, who is a former training partner of ‘The Diamond’, recently shared his prediction for tonight’s highly anticipated main event between Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker.

“Greeting nerds and virgins. America’s champ is back with America’s pick of the week. Brought to you by Colby Covington Inc and the undisputed king of the sportsbook, MyBookie.Ag. Usually when we are talking about hookers getting being beat in Las Vegas, we are talking about my roommate Jon Jones. But tonight, we are talking about the President of my fan club Dustin Soyier. And, luckily for him there is going to be no wrestling involved. So go make sure you bet that money line and stimulate those bank accounts.”

As seen above, Colby Covington could not help himself from taking a shot at former friend and roommate Jon Jones while sharing his prediction for tonight’s UFC on ESPN 12 main event.

Are you surprised that ‘Chaos’ is predicting Dustin Poirier to emerge victorious against Dan Hooker this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

