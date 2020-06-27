The Octagon remains in Las Vegas for UFC on ESPN 12, a ten-bout fight card headlined by a lightweight fight between Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker.

Poirier (25-6 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in his bid for the undisputed lightweight title at UFC 242. Prior to the setback, ‘The Diamond’ was on a six-fight unbeaten streak, which included stoppage victories over Anthony Pettis, Eddie Alvarez and Justin Gaethje.

Meanwhile, Dan Hooker (20-8 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC headliner on a three-fight win streak, his latest being a split decision victory over Paul Felder in February.

Tonight’s UFC on ESPN 12: ‘Poirier vs. Hooker’ co-main event will feature a welterweight bout between fan favorites Mike Perry and Mickey Gall.

Perry (13-6 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he squares off with Gall this evening. After starting his UFC career 4-1, ‘Platinum‘ has gone just 2-5 over his past seven Octagon appearances.

As for Mickey Gall (6-2 MMA), the 28-year-old was most recently seen in action at UFC Newark this past August, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Salim Touahri.

Get all of tonight’s UFC on ESPN 12: ‘Poirier vs. Hooker’ live results and highlights below:

UFC on ESPN 12 Main Card (8pm est ESPN)

Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker

Mickey Gall vs. Mike Perry

Brendan Allen vs. Kyle Daukaus

Maurice Greene vs. Gian Villante

Tanner Boser vs. Philipe Lins

Sean Woodson vs. Julian Erosa

UFC on ESPN 12 Prelims (6pm est ESPN+)

Luis Pena vs. Khama Worthy

Takashi Sato vs. Jason Witt

Jinh Yu Frey vs. Kay Hansen

Jordan Griffin vs. Youssef Zalal

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC event headliner between Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on June 27, 2020