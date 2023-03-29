Colby Covington shares bold prediction for his upcoming UFC title fight with Leon Edwards: “I beat him from pillar to post”

Colby Covington believes he will have an emphatic victory over Leon Edwards if the UFC brass follows through on plans.

UFC President Dana White has been adamant about Covington being Edwards’ next welterweight title challenger. White’s stance has drawn the ire of some given that Covington has fallen short in two title opportunities and hasn’t fought since March 2022. White has shut down the criticism, expressing his belief that if it wasn’t for Kamaru Usman, Covington would’ve been an undisputed UFC Welterweight Champion by now.

Colby Covington Makes Prediction

Covington certainly isn’t about to complain, as he plans on making a statement should he get the title fight with Edwards. Appearing on Michael Bisping’s “Believe You Me” podcast, Covington made quite the prediction for the potential clash (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“I beat him from pillar to post,” Covington said. “I beat him everywhere. I’m a better wrestler, I’m a better striker, better jiu-jitsu. My cardio, he can’t hang. He slows down in fights. In those last couple of rounds – he comes out hard and he’ll throw 50-60 kicks, 50-60 punches, but then his volume changes as the fight goes on. So I will wear him out and I will break him. I’ll break his will.

“He knows what’s going to happen: He’s going to get broken in front of the world.”

Covington was last seen inside the Octagon against his bitter rival Jorge Masvidal. “Chaos” won the bout via unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Edwards is coming off a much-improved overall performance against Kamaru Usman in their rematch earlier this month. “Rocky” won the fight via unanimous decision to retain the UFC Welterweight Championship.

Edwards has said that he doesn’t feel Covington is deserving of a 170-pound title opportunity, and has even suggested a showdown with Jorge Masvidal due to their real-life beef. Others have vouched for Belal Muhammad, but for now, it’s looking like Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington is the next move in the UFC welterweight title picture.