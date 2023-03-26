Dana White responds after Leon Edwards claims he won’t accept a fight with Colby Covington: “It’s going to be Colby next”

UFC President Dana White has responded after Leon Edwards claimed he would not accept a fight with Colby Covington next.

After Edwards defeated Kamaru Usman in their trilogy fight at UFC 286, Dana White confirmed to reporters that Colby Covington would be next up for a shot at ‘Rocky’s’ coveted welterweight world title.

The news came as quite a shock to Leon Edwards, who later suggested that there was no way he would accept a fight with ‘Chaos’ for his next attempt at a title defense.

“I definitely have a say,” Leon Edwards said on The MMA Hour. “Listen, he ain’t getting a title shot next, right. Look at the road I had to take to get there. There’s no way you’re getting beat twice by the guy that I just beat twice, went out and beat [Jorge] Masvidal, and then sit out for a year and a half. Not even tweeting or nothing, just go missing for a year and then randomly pops up at the weigh-ins and it’s like, ‘OK, he’s fighting for the title next.’ It makes no sense at all. So, let’s see how it plays out, he has to go out there and earn his way like I had to do.”

Following tonight’s UFC San Antiono main event, Dana White was asked for his thoughts on Leon Edwards’ recent comments and responded with the following:

“Listen, it’s not like I’m a big, ‘Oh Colby.’ – Colby Covington deserves this shot at the title,” White told reporters at tonight’s post-fight press conference (h/t MMAJunkie). “I don’t blame Leon. Leon just got through Usman twice and now he’s looking at another wrestler now with a funky style that’s tough to deal with. When you become the champ, everybody’s coming after you. All the straight killers are coming after you for the next three times a f*cking year, you’re faced with nothing but the baddest dudes in the world in your division.”

Dana White continued:

“If you look at Usman and what he did – Usman ran through that division twice. Usman’s one of the greatest of all time. Leon just beat him twice. You’re the man, Leon. You’re the guy. And everyone’s coming after you, and it’s going to be Colby next.”

