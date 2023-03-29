Donald Cerrone details the tight bond he shares with current UFC interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez: “He’s been a big part of my entire career”

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone has discussed his bond with interim UFC Featherweight Champion Yair Rodriguez.

Cerrone and Rodriguez have been chummy over the years, and “Cowboy” says it’s due to their time training together. During a media scrum, Cerrone told reporters that he hasn’t forgotten training with “El Pantera” before the Mexican star even signed a UFC contract (via MMAJunkie.com).

“Yair Rodriguez, that’s my dude,” Cerrone told reporters backstage. “Him winning the interim title made me so happy. I remember training with him before he was in the UFC and yes, he’s hard to deal with – I went to bat with him on two different occasions with Hunter. Like, that’s my dude. Let’s figure it out. He lost his passport, he couldn’t get a visa. It was a whole bunch of – but he means business. When he goes out there, you see him throw and be ready, and like wow, he’s the one.”

Cerrone also mentioned that Rodriguez was always committed in the gym, and even went the extra mile to meet with him for training sessions.