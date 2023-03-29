Israel Adesanya fires back at Paulo Costa after ‘Borrachinha’ posts that he is out of UFC 287 due to a “clitoris fracture”

The beef between former UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa is alive and well.

Adesanya and Costa exchanged heated words going into their UFC 253 clash back in 2020. Ultimately, Adesanya won the fight via second-round TKO. After the fight, Adesanya made a doggy-style gesture behind Costa, who was trying to recover.

Costa recently took to his Twitter account to hurl a dig Adesanya’s way, making a meme post claiming that Adesanya is out of his UFC Middleweight Championship rematch with Alex Pereira at UFC 287 due to a “sudden clitoris fracture.” Adesanya caught wind of the post and reminded “Borrachinha” of his post-fight celebration.

Lol, my clit would be bigger than your dick. You remember… https://t.co/rhj5S3XUds — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) March 29, 2023

“Lol, my clit would be bigger than your dick. You remember…”

This isn’t the first time Costa has taken aim at Adesanya after their 2020 title fight. Late last year, Costa used online speculation over Adesanya’s swollen pec for a viral tweet. Some fans claimed Adesanya was using PEDs, which “The Last Stylebender” has denied and even offered $3 million to the person who can share evidence that he’s cheating the system.

Nonetheless, Costa poked fun at the situation.

Much respect 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/R0U4yrOB2l — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) November 26, 2022

“Izzy is genuinely a really nice guy. I remember we’re doing a meet and greet signing autographs and taking pictures before UFC Abu Dhabi. Just before we finish and go out, a baby start to cry in the queue. Adesanya clocked this and gently ASKED the Mother if him could help her with the problem. He gently grabbed the baby sat down in his seat with the babe on his knees. He pulled up his shirt and breastfed the baby there and then, true hero. If that doesn’t speak to someone’s personality then I don’t know what will.”

While Israel Adesanya is gearing up for another title fight, Paulo Costa recently reached a new UFC deal and during an interview with PVT, he thanked his manager and girlfriend Tamara Alves for making it a reality.