Colby Covington says he wants to fight Tyron Woodley on short notice, UFC considering matchup

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington says he wants to step in on short notice to fight Tyron Woodley at the new UFC London card.

Woodley was set to fight Leon Edwards in a five-round welterweight main event but on Sunday Edwards was forced to withdraw due to the coronavirus travel ban from the UK. Most other fighters set to compete at the event were also pulled from the card. That leaves Woodley without an opponent and the status of the card up in the air as the UFC looks to relocate the card to somewhere in the United States. But not if Covington can help it.

After news broke of Edwards withdrawing from the card, Covington took to his Twitter to call Woodley out and fight him next weekend.

Word on the street is @LeonScott is out. The @ufc and America need a hero. Who wants see America’s Champ put the #MAGA cape on and beat the fuck out of @twooodley live on @ESPN next week for your entertainment and my own personal pleasure? 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) March 15, 2020

Woodley and Covington are arch-rivals and the two have spent the last several years talking trash to each other, but the two have yet to meet inside the Octagon. If Covington gets his wish, that fight will happen next weekend at an unknown location.

According to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Covington wants to fight Woodley and the UFC is very much interested in the bout. However, Woodley told Helwani that he thinks Covington is blowing smoke.

Tyron Woodley just posted this on my IG regarding Colby Covington. However, Covington is very much in play, I’m told.

At this point, anything can happen. Whether you agree with the UFC still operating with the coronavirus outbreak around the world affecting other sporting events, you have to admit that Covington vs. Woodley would be a massive fight.

