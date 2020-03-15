Leon Edwards releases statement on UFC London: ‘This cancellation is truly heartbeaking’

UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards has released a statement on the cancelation of UFC London, calling it “truly heartbreaking.”

The Brit was set to headline the event across from rival Tyron Woodley, but neither man will be able to put on a show now after Edwards was forced to withdraw from the event due to the coronavirus outbreak. Numerous other fights on the card have been canceled, and while the UFC has not scrapped the event yet, it may have no choice but to do so at this point in time.

Edwards was set to headline his first UFC event in London but he won’t get the chance to do that now. Writing on Instagram, Edwards expressed his sadness to the fans that he will not be able to compete in front of them next weekend.

“Last night I went to sleep still with some hope that UFC London would continue next week. I woke up this morning to the news that it won’t be. We have been working with the UFC on possible solutions to keep the fight alive, but unfortunately with such a short window of time, nothing was viable. Myself and my team are all fathers, husbands, sons and brothers, and not all of us can leave our families right now. I wish we could have found a way for the fans, I truly do,” Edwards wrote.



“I have been dreaming of headlining a UFC show in my home country since I started this sport. This cancellation is truly heartbreaking. I have never worked harder and never been more prepared for the biggest moment in my career. But I know that the whole world is hurting right now and this is bigger than me, this is bigger than sports. All I can hope for is that all of you stay safe and look after each other as we get past this and move forward,” Edwards continued.



“I am humbled by the thousands of messages of support I have received in the hours since the announcement, I truly appreciate you all and feel a lot of love right now. I look forward to this event being rebooked when it is safe to do so, so Tyron and I can put on the show that you all deserve.

Please take care, we will all get through is.

Rocky,” concluded Leon Edwards.

After Leon Edwards and most other fights were canceled, should the UFC just go ahead and cancel UFC London now?