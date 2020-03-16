Tyron Woodley announces he is fighting this Saturday, Colby Covington is the “number one choice”

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley was expected to square off with Leon Edwards this Saturday in the headliner of UFC London.

Unfortunately for fight fans, that bout was called off after the highly anticipated UK event was cancelled on short-notice due to the recent Covid-19 pandemic.

In wake of the news, the UFC now plans to hold a no-live-audience event at an undisclosed location in the USA this Saturday.

Tyron Woodley is still expected to fight at this Saturday’s proposed event, however it won’t be against Leon Edwards as originally planned. The Birmingham native opted against flying to the United States on short-notice, this after there was no guarantee that he would be allowed home following the fight.

“Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, I am fighting Saturday,” Tyron Woodley stated on Instagram. “I appreciate you fans. I’m fighting Saturday. Who I’m fighting? I don’t know. I was willing to go to London, actually I was supposed to be flying out today in four hours to go to London.”

While Woodley still has options, the same cannot be said for many British fighters who were slated to compete at UFC London. Still, Dana White and his staff are confident that they can collect enough short-notice fighters to create a televised event for fans this Saturday.

Tyron Woodley received offers from Rafael dos Anjos and Gilbert Burns earlier today, but it was a callout from bitter rival Colby Covington which caught his attention. “The Chosen One” and “Chaos” have a longstanding beef and a fight between the two would undoubtedly draw a ton of eyeballs this Saturday night. With that said, Woodley has labelled Covington as his number one choice.

“Colby Covington is my number one choice,” Woodley stated (via MMAMania). “My number one choice. If I can fight him, Lord, there is a heaven above. When they try to make things for my evil, they make things for my good. This will be my delight. Go on his page and call him out. He’ll probably deactivate his account cuz he a little hoe. Call him out: ‘You talked all that s**t. Tyron Woodley said let’s go.’ You want to fight this weekend? You wanna fight in Oregon, Florida, wherever you wanna fight? Let’s do it. Since you all ‘anybody, everybody, all the time.’ Get on his s**t, get on his line, tell him to fight me and quit being a little bitch.”

Woodley continued:

”So Colby Covington, wherever the f**k you at: you a bitch, you a hoe, you a clout chaser, you don’t wanna fight for real, you wanna fake like you wanna fight. And now I’m gonna call your ass out. I let you rattle your mouth cuz you knew I wasn’t going to say nothing, I wouldn’t give you attention. But now it’s time to go.”

Would you like to see a welterweight scrap between Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington booked by UFC officials for Saturday night’s proposed event? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com March 15, 2020