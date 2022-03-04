Colby Covington refutes Tai Tuivasa’s claim that he called the cops on Fabricio Werdum: “It was never me calling cops on him”

Colby Covington has hit back at Tai Tuivasa’s claim that he called the cops on Fabricio Werdum after their boomerang incident.

In the immediate aftermath of his win over Demian Maia down in Brazil, all the way back in 2017, Colby Covington thought it’d be a good idea to get on the mic and call the nation “a dump”. The Brazilians in attendance, understandably, didn’t take too kindly to those remarks, and haven’t let go of that grudge since.

Just a few weeks removed that infamous moment, “Chaos” ran into an angry Fabricio Werdum down in Sydney. In response to what he’d said about his homeland, Werdum launched a boomerang at the head of Covington before the police were inevitably called.

Tuivasa, who has made it clear he isn’t a fan of Colby’s, suggested that the welterweight contender was the one who did the calling – an accusation that has been refuted by Covington during a recent interview.

“I didn’t call the cops. I love how everybody lies about me because I am the bad guy. Everybody wants to make up these fake narratives and these lies in the media to put themselves over, to make themselves look like they are the good guys. So, I never called the cops on [Werdum]. We were in a hotel lobby. So, of course, the hotel called the cops on him. It was never me calling cops on him.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

Whether he did or he didn’t, it’ll likely go down as one of the most bizarre moments in the controversial mixed martial arts career of the 34-year-old.

Do you think Colby Covington is telling the truth or Tai Tuivasa? Is Covington the clear favourite heading into his main event against Jorge Masvidal this weekend? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!