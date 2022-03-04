Tyson Fury admits banter with Conor McGregor was a bit of a publicity stunt: “Only beef we would have is me eating him in a beef sandwich”

Tyson Fury is admitting that the banter between himself and Conor McGregor was a bit of a publicity stunt.

Tyson Fury (31-0 MMA) is set to fight Dillian Whyte (28-2 MMA) at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

The upcoming heavyweight professional boxing match between WBC and The Ring, ‘Fury’, and WCB interim heavyweight champion, ‘Whyte’, will be a huge event. The massive all-British clash will take place in front of a crowd of approximately 90,000 people at Wembley Stadium.

Fury and McGregor recently took to social media after Fury posted a message of support for Khabib Nurmagomedov, a longtime rival of ‘The Notorious’. It seemed like this support from Fury caused animosity between the two fighters. Taking to social media McGregor sent digs to Fury saying:

“Yup the Joyces. Big Joe ! U bottled it with Billy joe Da , what were you doing there ? ULeft him, Versace twat U.Done.Nothing. Ya’s did it right ye right hahahahaaj. Even when I’m wrong i’m right. Who did it right ? The Mac daddy tonight, in house. Miami d12! Bahamas #skyjuice”

To which Fury replied:

“Come back when u win a fight mush, & the difference in me & you is i don’t get myself in trouble & people actually like me, your just a bully who hit old man, & yes Big up the hulk Joe, #morecambebay. in the house. ”

And the hits just kept coming…. especially from McGregor…. But Alas, Fury has now indicated he has no ‘beef’ with McGregor.

In speaking at his pre-fight press conference before his upcoming April match, Fury had this to say about his war-of-words with Conor McGregor (h/t MMANews):

“Bit of a publicity stunt. Super Bowl weekend, all eyes on us,” Fury said.

Fury went on to clarify that he feels there’s no genuine hatred between him and McGregor.

“Beef? Man’s 10 stone. I’m 20 stone, behave yourselves. Only beef we would have is me eating him in a beef sandwich.”

