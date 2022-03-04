Chael Sonnen says he’s never witnessed a sporting event lied about more than Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather: “I got my mother’s ticket the day of the fight”

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on the “lie” that he says Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor was.

Back in summer 2017, sports fans were treated to one of the biggest crossover events of all-time as Floyd Mayweather went toe to toe with Conor McGregor in a mammoth boxing showdown. The master technician Mayweather squared off against McGregor who was easily the biggest star in mixed martial arts – and still is to this day.

“Money” managed to secure the late stoppage win in what ultimately proved to be a pretty entertaining contest. Of course, while it did well financially, not everyone was overly pleased with the event when looking back on it almost five years later.

Chael Sonnen, who was in attendance that night in Las Vegas, has decided to offer up a different perspective on the whole thing.

“They don’t know the numbers of McGregor vs Floyd. I have never with my own eyes witnessed a sporting event lied about more than the level of business that was McGregor vs Floyd. I was at the venue, personally. It did not sell out. I got my mother’s ticket the day of the fight – it wasn’t sold out, guys. That’s the truth nobody wants to talk about. The reason they didn’t rematch those guys is they didn’t win the first time, and I’m not looking to embarrass anyone’s business, two people went for it. I’m just sharing with you, Fury vs Ngannou, is not close to Mayweather vs McGregor, and that wasn’t close to what you were told it was. That’s the truth.”

