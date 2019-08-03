Colby Covington makes controversial comments about UFC legend Matt Hughes

Colby Covington (15-1 MMA) put on arguably the best performance of his career in tonight’s UFC Newark headliner against Robbie Lawler.

‘Chaos’ was able to dominate the former welterweight kingpin by utilizing a ton of pressure and volume mixed in with some timely takedowns.

After twenty-five minutes of action, it was clear that Colby Covington had done enough to be awarded a unanimous decision victory over ‘Ruthless’. The judges in attendance ended up scoring the bout 50-44, 50-45 and 50-45 all in favor of the promotions former interim welterweight title holder, Covington.

Following his dominant victory over Lawler, Covington would take to the mic for his post-fight victory speech, where he proceeded to make some very controversial comments about UFC legend Matt Hughes.

“Let’s talk about the lesson we learned here tonight. It’s a lesson Robbie Lawler should have learned from Matt Hughes. You stay off the track when the train is coming through.”

If you recall, Matt Hughes was seriously injured during a train accident in June of 2017.

The collision left the UFC legend with head trauma and lifelong injuries.

With that said, many fans and analysts did not take well to the comments made by Colby Covington in his post-fight interview with Jon Anik.

Regardless, ‘Chaos’ will now be the next man to challenge current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman for his coveted 170-pound strap.

Colby Covington will be riding a seven-fight winning streak into his title fight with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’. Prior to defeating Lawler this evening at UFC Newark, ‘Chaos’ had picked up unanimous decision victories over Rafael dos Anjos, Demian Maia and Dong Hyun Kim respectively.

What do you think of the comments made by Colby Covington regarding UFC legend Matt Hughes? And who do you think will emerge victorious when 'Chaos' meets Kamaru Usman later this year for the welterweight championship?

