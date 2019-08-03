Ben Askren issues an apology to the UFC and Fight Fans

Had Ben Askren defeated Jorge Masvidal at last month’s UFC 239 event, it was expected that ‘Funky’ would be the next man to challenge Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title.

Unfortunately for fans of Askren, things did not go according to plan in his fight with ‘Gamebred’.

Jorge Masvidal would end up knocking out Ben Askren in record-setting time (5 seconds) with a flying knee, thus putting an end to ‘Funky’s’ title aspirations, at least for now.

While many thought that Masvidal’s second straight knockout would be enough to earn him the next shot at ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’, UFC President Dana White remained non committal until the conclusion of this afternoons Robbie Lawler vs. Colby Covington fight.

Covington would go on to dominate Lawler in today’s UFC Newark headliner, and will now receive his long awaited title shot for his efforts.

With Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman now slated to meet later this year for the promotions undisputed welterweight title, Ben Askren felt that he owed the UFC and its fans an apology for what comes next.

I want to apologize for losing bc now all of you have to listen to Marty and Colby talk to each other. It will be damn near unbearable. — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) August 3, 2019

As for what’s next for ‘Funky’, Ben Askren has verbally agreed to fight Demian Maia on October 26 at UFC Singapore.

Prior to his shocking loss to Masvidal, Askren was coming off a first round submission victory over Robbie Lawler in his promotional debut at UFC 235.

The former Bellator and ONE champion, Ben Askren (19-1 MMA), could put himself back in the welterweight divisions title picture if he can score an impressive win over the Brazilian submission specialist this fall.

What do you think of Ben Askren apologizing to fight fans for allowing Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman to come to fruition? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

