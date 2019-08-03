Pros react to Colby Covington defeating Robbie Lawler at UFC Newark

Today’s UFC Newark event was headlined by a key welterweight bout featuring Colby Covington taking on former division champion Robbie Lawler.

The promotions former interim welterweight champion, Colby Covington (14-1 MMA), was returning to action for the first time since defeating Rafael dos Anjos via unanimous decision at UFC 225 in June of 2018.

‘Chaos‘ entered tonight’s UFC Newark headliner on a six-fight win streak and was promised a title shot should he emerge victorious against Lawler.

Meanwhile, former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler was most recently seen in action at March’s UFC 235 event, where he suffered a controversial first round submission loss to Ben Askren.

‘Ruthless’ entered tonight’s main event having gone just 1-3 over his past four Octagon appearances, with his lone victory in that time coming over Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone.

Tonight’s UFC Newark headliner proved to be a lopsided affair, as Covington was able to dominate Lawler by utilizing a ton of pressure and volume mixed in with some timely takedowns.

After twenty-five minutes of action, Colby Covington was awarded a unanimous decision victory from the judges in attendance.

Check out how the pros reacted to Colby Covington vs. Robbie Lawler below:

@Ruthless_RL KO first round over Qweef. Who wanna bet a bag? — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) August 3, 2019

@ColbyCovMMA losing power 👀 @Ruthless_RL rolling with the punches, waiting for the right time to throw the KO punch…will it happen?? #ufcnewark — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) August 3, 2019

The wrestling pressure gassed on @Ruthless_RL striking but @ColbyCovMMA punch like female dog. 600 swats from those pool noodles that kids play with — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) August 3, 2019

Has no one ever taught Colby how to do a rear naked choke? — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) August 3, 2019

Robbie just let the whole world down 😩 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) August 3, 2019

Who would you like to see Robbie Lawler fight next following his lopsided loss to Colby Covington at tonight’s UFC Newark event? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

