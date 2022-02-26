Colby Covington interested in Israel Adesanya fight: “He can’t keep up with my pace”

Colby Covington is set to face Jorge Masvidal next week at UFC 272. However, it seems the former interim welterweight champion has other opponents he wants afterward.

‘Chaos’ has notably said that he would like to fight Kamaru Usman if he beats ‘Gamebred’ next week. Covington would like a trilogy fight against his Nigerian foe despite the fact that he’s down 0-2 in the series. The fight does remain a possibility though, as his performance in both bouts earned praise.

The UFC welterweight champion even said that he’s going to be in attendance for the upcoming bout between Covington and Masvidal. Possibly hinting that a potential trilogy fight could be in the mix for the winner of UFC 272’s main event.

However, it seems that if Colby Covington doesn’t get the Usman fight, he wants his friend instead. In an interview with Yahoo Sports, ‘Chaos’ said he would like to potentially fight UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya if he was given the chance.

He also opined that the titleholder can’t keep up with him in the wrestling department. However, while he would like to fight the Nigerian champion, he’s not completely committed to the idea. The former UFC interim welterweight champion noted that he has a lot of options with a win next week over Jorge Masvidal.

“I’m not opposed to going up to 185 pounds and beating up ‘Stylebender’. That guy, he’s not a well-rounded fighter. He can’t keep up with my pace. I know I can take him down and drown him. So there are a lot of options out there for me. If I don’t get a chance to do my third fight with Usman, then it’s okay.” – said Colby Covington to Yahoo Sports. (h/t MMAJunkie)

Would you like to see Colby Covington fight Israel Adesanya somewhere down the line? Who are you picking in that potential title fight?